Capturing farmers' protest through the lens of cinema

The lack of freedom to pull-off projects such as this one is what keeps the critically-acclaimed filmmaker away from the mainstream. Although he watches Bollywood films, he simply doesn’t have an inclination towards glamour. “I don’t know whether making a mainstream film can give me independence. If I get to make it on my conditions, I’ll do it,” he maintains.

Singh’s documentary covers strong statements. Personally, he sympathises with the farmers who state that the contentious laws deny them an assured income and make them dependent on the markets, which can be easily manipulated by corporate giants. “Many economists have favoured the laws. But, the most heartening thing is that the farmer leaders have countered every argument thrown their way,” he says. As a filmmaker, however, he doesn’t dwell much on the debate among experts. Rather, he emphasises on how the farmers feel.

During Singh’s rounds on the borders, old farmers often ask him, “How long will it take?” They say, “We are stuck here.” Many men share the sentiment that they have come to get their shahidi. As of 8 January, 2021, there have been more than 120 farmer fatalities caused by freezing temperatures, heart attacks, accidents and suicide. That's approximately two deaths every day.

“People are prepared for any eventuality. They are completely fearless,” he says. After multiple rounds of negotiations with the government, farmer’s unions say that they will accept nothing short of repeal. Most recently, they rejected the Modi government's offer to suspend the laws for 18 months. Singh has cut a teaser from the footage he has collected so far and uploaded it on YouTube with a soundtrack by Madan Gopal Singh. As the protests proceed, the documentary will take its shape.