Bhopal: Tender of two-wheeler parking in New Market cancelled in BMC meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation's meeting held on Saturday was quite drama-packed as Congress corporators protested over non-sanctioning of allocated corporators fund. In a major decision, tender of two wheeler parking in New Market was cancelled.

Congress protested the yearly sanctioning of corporators fund while there is provision of quarterly sanction.

BMC Commissioner KVS Chaudhary said he has written a letter to state government for work of Rs 5 lakh through e-tendering from corporator fund.

BMC Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi clarified that it IS up to corporators to get fund yearly or quarterly or any time as it is directly related to development.