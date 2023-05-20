 Bhopal: Tender of two-wheeler parking in New Market cancelled in BMC meet
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Tender of two-wheeler parking in New Market cancelled in BMC meet

Bhopal: Tender of two-wheeler parking in New Market cancelled in BMC meet

Congress protested the yearly sanctioning of corporators fund while there is provision of quarterly sanction.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation's meeting held on Saturday was quite drama-packed as Congress corporators protested over non-sanctioning of allocated corporators fund. In a major decision, tender of two wheeler parking in New Market was cancelled.

Congress protested the yearly sanctioning of corporators fund while there is provision of quarterly sanction.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 7 less explored spots of Pachmarhi you must visit this summer
article-image

BMC Commissioner KVS Chaudhary said he has written a letter to state government for work of Rs 5 lakh through e-tendering from corporator fund.

BMC Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi clarified that it IS up to corporators to get fund yearly or quarterly or any time as it is directly related to development.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kalachuri-Kalar community stages protest against Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks on Lord...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Cops turn baraatis as inter-caste couple takes vows in Panna

MP: Cops turn baraatis as inter-caste couple takes vows in Panna

Bhopal: Tender of two-wheeler parking in New Market cancelled in BMC meet

Bhopal: Tender of two-wheeler parking in New Market cancelled in BMC meet

Bhopal: We have Modi to win MP Assembly polls, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: We have Modi to win MP Assembly polls, says CM Chouhan

MP: Three dead after tractor hits bike on NH 719 near Gwalior

MP: Three dead after tractor hits bike on NH 719 near Gwalior

Bhopal: Kalachuri-Kalar community stages protest against Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks on Lord...

Bhopal: Kalachuri-Kalar community stages protest against Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks on Lord...