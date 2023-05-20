Bhopal: Kalachuri-Kalar community stages protest against Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks on Lord Sahastrabahu

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 250 members of the Haihayavanshi Kshatriya Kalachuri-Kalar community gathered near Ekant Park at Kalachuri Bhawan, on Saturday, to protest against Bageshwar Dham's Pt Dhirendra Shastri for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments.

They have submitted memorandum in 35 districts, seeking Shastri's arrest and formal apology.

Notably, last month, pandit Shastri allegedly made controversial remarks against Kalachuri-Kalar community's god Sahastrabahu. Irked by this, the members staged protest and pasted posters against Shastri.

While Pt. Dhirendra Shastri has expressed regret for his statements during a program, the issue remains unresolved, prompting the community to demand an FIR against him and seek a formal apology.

Convenor Dr. LN Malviya stated that Pt. Dhirendra Shastri made objectionable remarks about Lord Sahastrabahu, referencing the Puranas. Despite expressing regret to internet media outlets, he has yet to issue a formal apology. The community has requested clarification from him, urging him to specify which Purana supports his statements.

The controversial remarks have sparked anger not only within the Haiyya Vanshi Kshatriya Kalchuri community but also among the Yadav, Tamarkar, and Rajput societies. Demonstrations are taking place nationwide, and if Pt. Dhirendra Shastri fails to apologize, legal action is imminent.