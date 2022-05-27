Bhopal: Temple priests without land to get Rs 5000 per month

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government issued orders for financial assistance to priests of the temples maintained by the government. Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced it earlier but the orders were issued on Friday.

According to the orders issued by the Religious Endowments Department, priests of the temples having no land will get Rs 5000 per month. The priests of the temples owning land up to five acres will get Rs 2500 per month.

The order signed by the deputy secretary of the department, Pushpa Kulesh states that temples owning land from 5-10 acres, their priests will get Rs 2000 per month.

The order also states that priests of the temples that own more than 10 acres of land will not get any honorarium from the state government. These orders will be effective from May, 2022.

Chouhan had announced it during unveiling a 21-foot tall metal statue of Bhagwan Parshuram in a programme named ‘Akshayotsava’ at Bhopal’s Gufa Mandir premises on May 3.