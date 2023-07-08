Bhopal: Swachh Survekshan (2023) Choked Drains, Clogged Nullahs Likely To Hit BMC Score | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Failure of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to keep clogged drains and nullahs clean might cost its ranking in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan (2023).

Clogged drains and overflowing nullahs will not be a pleasant sight for the Swachh Survekshan team expected to visit soon. The team’s visit was scheduled in April-May, however, it got deferred and now it will be visiting within a week’s time, said BMC officials.

Swachh Survekshan 2023 focus is on Swachh Ward and plastic waste management as the marks on these two indicators have been increased to a considerable extent.

The marks for plastic waste management have increased from 2% to 10%. The marks for Citizens Voice under Swachh Ward have been increased from 1% to 13%. BMC too has changed the cleanliness pattern.

The civic body now presses the entire staff of a zone on one ward for cleanliness. During summers, the system the civic body was following probed successfully, however, it is not functional during monsoon.

During rains choked drains and un-cleaned nullahs pose multiple issues at the cleaning front. Recent flood like situation that many areas including colonies faced following rain spell has added to the challenges the civic administration has been battling.

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi admitted that on the cleanliness front things were much better during summer. “It is true that in summer, BMC would have performed better on the cleanliness front.

The rainy season poses several issues before the civic body as it currently has to handle choked drains and unclean nullahs before the Swachh Survekshan team visit. BMC administration is doing its level best. We hope for the best.”

Evaluation parameters for Swachh Survekshan

* Number of red spots spitting in commercial /residential areas

* Back lane cleaning: Marks raised from 1% to 3%

* Divyang friendly toilets: Marks increased from 3% to 9%

* Zero waste event: Marks increased from 2% to 5%

* Yellow Spots(urination): Marks increased from 10% to 18%

* Waste to wonder park: 2% weightage

* Segregated waste door-to-door collection. Marks increased from 10% to 13%

