MP: 7 Acquitted In Case Of Firing Inside Court Room In Sendhwa

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional sessions judge class II Rupesh Naik in Sendhwa on Friday acquitted seven persons in infamous shooting incident inside the court room on October 12, 2017.

According to information, court acquitted seven accused, including Sanjay Yadav, Jeetu Yadav, Santosh Singh, Rajendra alias Dadu Koli, Shailendra alias Shelu Koli, Pawan Koli, and Nilesh Koli for the lack of evidence.

On October 12, 2017, an assailant fired on two men, accused of killing a political leader, inside a court at Sendhwa town in the Barwani district. A police personnel inside the court quickly overpowered the attacker, identified as Suresh alias Babu Koli.

The court later sentenced him to life imprisonment. Gopal Joshi and Santosh Shukla, the two accused facing trial, were injured in the attack. Joshi and Shukla were accused of killing Sanjay Jhanwar, a leader of Bharatiya Janshakti Party (an outfit floated by Union minister Uma Bharati which later merged with the BJP) in 2008.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Environmentalist Attends C-20 SEWA Summit In Bhopal