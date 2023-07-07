Navi Mumbai Environmentalist Attends C-20 SEWA Summit In Bhopal |

Navi Mumbai: Dharmesh Barai, a Navi Mumbai resident and the founder of Environment Life Foundation who along with his team has been cleaning mangroves for the last 150 weeks attended C 20 (Civil 20) SEWA Summit held in Bhopal on July 1 and 2. The main objective behind the C-20 Sewa Summit was to align it with the G20 Summit and emphasize the importance of Sewa in achieving global development goals.

The summit aimed at gathering civil society representatives, experts, dignitaries, philanthropists, international civil societies, influencers, and 'SEWA' Yogis to amplify civil society voices and recognize individuals who have made exemplary contributions.

Barai Was Invited For C-20 Summit Due To His Contribution For Saving Nature

Since Barai has been associated with mangroves cleaning and saving nature, he was invited to the C 20 Summit. The Civil 20 (C20) Engagement Group was launched as an official G20 Engagement Group in 2013. The Engagement Groups are independent collectives that are led by organizations from the host country. They work with other organizations from G20 countries to develop policy recommendations that are formally submitted to G20 leaders for consideration.

What is C20?

The C20 is an open community, channelling the voice of civil society around the world into the G20 process. C20 provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) around the world to bring forth a non-government and non-business voice to G20. C20 India 2023 comprises 14 working groups, with each focusing on different objectives.

Various Dignitaries Attended SEWA Summit

SEWA Summit was graced by the presence of Mr. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and featured prominent guest speakers like Dr. Vinay Sahasrabudhe (ICCR President, Patron, C20 & former Member of the Parliament), Padma Shri Ashok Bhagat, Embassies Consulates in India and dignitaries from National and International Organizations and subject matter experts of the field, offering invaluable insights and expertise

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Flooded Uran Railway Station Makes Waves On Social Media