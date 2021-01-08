Bhopal: Stepfather slams infant on the floor and kills him

Bhopal: A one-and-a half-year-old child was killed by his stepfather as the latter hated him. The accused had hit the infant on his head and face trying to kill him and, when the child survived, he slammed him against the floor. The incident happened in Kolar on Thursday evening.

The accused, Vinod Parew, lives in the Baanskhedi slum area of Kolar with his wife, Roshani Ahirwar. They had married nearly one and a half years ago. Roshani was his second wife and, ever since their marriage, the accused hated the child.

In fact, he hated the child, Aryan aka Bhaiyyu, so much that he would beat him up often. In a fit of rage, he had even broken his arms two weeks ago while thrashing him. His mother, however, had never reported the matter to the police.

Spinning a tale

On Thursday, around 6 pm, when Roshani had gone out to bring some noodles, he hit the boy with his fists in the face and, when the boy began to cry, he threw him on the floor. After Roshani came back home, the accused told her that the child had fallen from bed and both of them rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The child was declared brought dead and the couple returned with the body. Later, the woman told her brother, who lives in the Garib Nagar slum, about the incident. Her brother examined the body and found wounds on the child’s face. He approached the police and a case was registered.

ASI Mahesh Manjhi said the accused was on the run, but had been booked under sections of murder.