Bhopal: State to get nine solar parks

BHOPAL: The state government is focusing more over the renewable energy to hold back the carbon emission due to change in climatic condition in the country.

The new and renewable energy sources contributed 21% in the initial state to the consumption and supply of electricity in the state but now it had reached 4728MW until 2019.

In a bid to produce more renewable energy, solar parks are being installed at different districts under the new and renewable energy department of the state government.

The ultra mega solar power plant with a capacity of 750MW is the biggest project in the world; the solar park is being installed at Gurh Tehsil of Rewa district.

The 24% energy from this project is being given to Delhi Metro. The establishment of Rewa project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 5.14 lakh tonnes per year.

The 250MW solar plant at Mandsaur district has been installed at 685 hectares.

The 1500MW solar plants at three districts are in the last stage. Also, under the Ultra Mega Renewable Power Project-1, solar plant of 1000MW is proposed to be set up in Sagar and 800MW in Chhatarpur.

Under the Ultra Mega Renewable Project-2, 800MW solar plant is to be set up at Morena and 1000MW solar park will be installed at Sagar dam.

The state government has also aimed to develop 1000MW ultra mega floating solar project at the Indira Sagar dam. The state will get multiple benefits from this project- electricity will be produced at lower costs, water conservation will increase with reduction in evaporation and also the water quality would be enhanced.