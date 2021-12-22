e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:35 PM IST

Bhopal: State government to introduce Bill to recover damages to public property from rioters, protestors in State Assembly today

The State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that discussion would likely to be held on December 23.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state government would introduce a Bill in the State Assembly that allows the recovery of damages to public and private properties during strikes, protests, communal riots, or any congregation of people, from perpetrators.

Mishra made the above remark during talking to the media persons in state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

Mishra said that the bill would be tabled today in the winter assembly session of the state, adding that discussion would likely to be held on December 23.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the Madhya Pradesh Lok Evam Niji Sampati Ka Nuksan Nivaran Evam Nusksani Ki Vasuli (Redressal and Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties) Bill 2021 on December 16.

The Bill has been formed on the same lines of Uttar Pradesh.

आज विधानसभा में ‘मध्यप्रदेश लोक एवं निजी संपत्ति को नुकसान का निवारण एवं नुकसानी की वसूली विधेयक-2021’ पेश किया जाएगा। शासकीय, सार्वजनिक और निजी संपत्ति को विरोध प्रदर्शन, जुलूस या सांप्रदायिक दंगे के दौरान नुकसान पहुंचाने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई के लिए सरकार वचनबद्ध है। - Dr.Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) 22 Dec 2021

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:35 PM IST
