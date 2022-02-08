Bhopal: State government may relax age bar for MPPSC exams

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): State government is contemplating to relax age limit for candidates who wish to appear in examinations conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Minister for General Administration Department (GAD) Inder Singh Parmar has recommended to relax age limit for MPPSC aspirants.

Government sources said aspirants may get age relaxation from 1-4 years. 'There are thousands of aspirants like me who have been preparing and waiting for the exams but they have been delayed for several reasons. We will become ineligible this year for no fault of ours. Giving relaxation in age will provide relief to thousands of candidates like me,' said an aspirant.

The MPPSC aspirants have been demanding relaxation in age limit as the exams were delayed because of Covid and other reasons. They had placed their demand before chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well.

Soon after, the GAD minister Parmar sent a note sheet (Free Press has a copy) to additional chief secretary of the department recommending age relaxation. However, the decision hasnít been taken yet. Sources say that a high-level meeting will be held with chief minister soon after which announcement would be made. Odisha, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand have taken similar steps, a fact mentioned in the note sheet.

This has raised hopes of thousands of MPPSC aspirants who had given memorandum to chief minister, home minister Narottam Mishra and state BJP chief VD Sharma to press for their demand.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:45 AM IST