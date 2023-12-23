Bhopal: State Budget To Come After Formation Of Central Govt

MP Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government’s budget will be presented on the pattern of the Centre after the general elections. The MP government will present the budget in July next year, and, before this, a short-term session will be held in February to present vote-on-account to meet the expenses from April to July.

The finance department has already issued an order for presenting the vote-on-account and, afterwards, for the budget of eight months. The finance department also sought proposals from various departments for the budget and vote-on-account.

The budget will be prepared on the grounds of the proposals. Apart from that, the finance department also sought information from all the departments about the revised budget for 2023-24.

Funds will be allotted to the departments to meet the expenses for four months on the basis of the vote-on-account. Because of the Lok Sabha elections, the Central Government, too, cannot present a full budget, so it will present a vote-on-account to meet the expenses of four months.

The state government will present its budget in July after the Union Government presents its own, so that the state may assess the funds it is going to get from the Centre.