Bhopal: State bags 10 medals in Khelo India Games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Khelo India Youth Games being organised in Panchkula, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh has won a total of 10 medals including four gold, three silver and three bronze medals, according to information from officials on Tuesday evening.

Arjun Bhaskar of Madhya Pradesh State Athletic Academy won gold in the 150-metre race. Vivek Kumar managed to clinch gold in Javelin and Himanshu Mishra won silver with Sandeep Kumar winning bronze in pole vault.

Ajay Babu in the 81kg category won the gold medal. Girls of Madhya Pradesh Academy also won gold and bronze medals in wrestling. Priyanshi Prajapat of Madhya Pradesh State Wrestling Academy in 49 kg category won the gold medal and Madhuri Patel managed to win bronze.

Aurangzeb won silver in wrestling and Dipesh Lashkari took bronze in gymnastics.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated the medal winners from the state. She said that state sports representatives are performing well in Khelo India Games, making us proud.

As per information, about 172 players from Madhya Pradesh are taking part in Khelo India Youth Games that began on June 4 and will continue till June 13. The disciplines in the games are archery, athletics, boxing, gymnastics, cycling, gatka, handball, judo, malkhamb, shooting, swimming, table tennis, lawn tennis, thong tha, weightlifting, wrestling and yoga.