e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Al-Qaeda should stay in limits, says MP Home Minister

The terrorist outfit's threat comes in the wake of a controversy triggered by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's "offensive" comments on Prophet Muhammad.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Responding to Al-Qaeda's threat to launch suicide attacks across the country, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said those thinking to attack India should know that they would be erased.

The terrorist outfit's threat comes in the wake of a controversy triggered by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's "offensive" comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Mishra said that no terrorist organisation would be tolerated in India.

"The country is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those thinking to attack India should know that they would be erased," Mishra said while talking to reporters in Indore.

The minister said: "Al-Qaeda should stay in its limits. If it is thinking about attacking India, it shall be eliminated."

Al-Qaeda, in a threat letter, wrote: "The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified Army cantonment."

It said that the "hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding," and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution.

Nupur Sharma had allegedly made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad following which she was suspended by the party.

The "controversial" statement made by her set off an international furore. Several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, and Iran, as well as the Organisations of Islamic Cooperation of Islamic Cooperation have officially protested against statements and demanded an apology.

Read Also
Bhopal: Uttarakhand bus mishap prompts government to look into road safety issues
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Al-Qaeda should stay in limits, says MP Home Minister

RECENT STORIES

Simone Biles among 90 gymnasts seeking $1B-plus from FBI for failing to stop Larry Nassar abuse

Simone Biles among 90 gymnasts seeking $1B-plus from FBI for failing to stop Larry Nassar abuse

'Unscientific': India after ranking lowest among 180 countries in Environmental Performance Index...

'Unscientific': India after ranking lowest among 180 countries in Environmental Performance Index...

NCP party workers meet Thane police chief, demand immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma

NCP party workers meet Thane police chief, demand immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma

Mithali Raj retires: VVS Laxman leads praise for veteran India cricketer

Mithali Raj retires: VVS Laxman leads praise for veteran India cricketer

EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in New Delhi

EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in New Delhi