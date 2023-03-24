Bhopal: Sr railway engineer in CBI net

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have arrested SK Singh, senior divisional mechanical engineer of west central railway (WCR), New Katni Junction for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40k from the complainant, an official said on Thursday.

Sources informed that a case was registered on a complaint against the official SK Singh on allegations of demanding bribe for clearing the complainant’s pending bill of Rs 25.84 lakh related to supply of four Huch Bolt Machine to ROH Shed, WCR, New Katni Junction.

It was further alleged that the accused had demanded bribe of 3pc of the bill or Rs 69k for clearing the complainant’s pending bill. It was also alleged that the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 40k initially and the remaining amount afterwards.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused. The arrested accused will be produced in the Court of Special Judge for CBI cases, Jabalpur.