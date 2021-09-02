Bhopal: Speeding SUV mows down beggar, driver held

Bhopal: A speeding SUV allegedly ran over a beggar in Nishatpura on Wednesday evening. The accident victim, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, died on the spot.

The SUV was coming from the side of Karond square, said police.

Sub inspector Swaminath Singh Yadav said the beggar was sleeping roadside when the SUV ran over him. The incident occurred around 6 pm, he added.

The beggar was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him 'brought dead', said the Nishatpura police.

The SUV driver was held by the locals and handed over to the police. He has been identified as Rajesh Dangle, a resident of Idgah hills. Yadav said he was booked under relevant Sections and the vehicle has been seized.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 12:28 AM IST