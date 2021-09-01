Bhopal: Ex-minister condemns monetisation, says Congress to launch nationwide stir

BHOPAL: In a scathing attack against union government’s monetisation scheme, former union minister Gajendra Solanki said on Wednesday that people should know about the impact of Centre’s decision.

The senior Congress leader during his visit to Bhopal said the Congress will start a nationwide movement against monetisation. “First, they used to ask us what has Congress has done in last 70 years. But now they are on a selling spree of assets created by Congress leaders,” he added.

Solanki reminded people of slogans on the basis of which BJP rode to power including ‘Bahut hui mehangai ki mar, abki bar Modi sarkar’ and ‘Ye desh nahi bikne doonga’. “What happened to those jumlas that BJP and Modi used to repeat. The decisions made by Centre are opposite of what Modi had said,” Solanki added.

He further said that Modi government is into nationalisation of loss and privatisation of profit. The profit made by private companies is used to make lavish BJP offices across the state.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 05:43 PM IST