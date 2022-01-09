Bhopal: Special fortnight campaign for building compounding exemption from Jan 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said that a special campaign will be run across the state to provide benefits of compounding for the additional construction being done in residential and commercial buildings.

The campaign will run to make sure that the people who could not adhere to the municipal maps of the buildings are given the advantage of the compounding scheme. The special campaign will run from January 15 to 31 to provide benefit of compounding in the buildings for the additional constructions, said the minister, while instructing the officials, here on Saturday.

The minister informed that the limit of compounding has been increased from 10 to 30 per cent if the building is constructed without permission or contrary to permission by the state government.

The minister has directed the officers to conduct special campaigns in all urban bodies from January 15 to 31 to provide the benefit of exemption in compounding given by the state government to the citizens. He added that, 20 percent rebate on compounding fee is also being given on application in this regard till February 28, 2022.

Urban bodies have so far received an amount of Rs 62.57 crore as fee by taking action in 6,031 cases from compounding of constructions constructed without permission or in violation of the permission granted.

Indore Municipal Corporation has received Rs 47 crores, Bhopal municipal corporation Rs 6 crores, Jabalpur municipal corporation Rs 2 crores, Gwalior municipal corporation Rs 1.40 crore and Ujjain Rs 1 crore as compounding charges.

The minister asked that wide publicity should be done at the local level to give the benefit of the facility given by the state government to every citizen.

He asked to take effective action related to compounding in every urban body. He has said that continuous review should be done at the department and also at the directorate level.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:30 AM IST