Bhopal: Sneh Yatra To Spread Message Of Communal Harmony In 52 Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to deepen communal harmony, Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad launched Sneh Yatra in 52 districts on Wednesday. The Yatra will continue till August 26. Parishad comes under state planning, economics and statistics department.

In every district, one saint will visit human settlements to spread message of harmony among masses. The aim is to develop sense of equality, cooperation, simplicity and dedication among people, specially among deprived sections of society.

The Yatra will be held in two phases. The first phase will be from 9 am till 2 pm. The second phase will be from 4 pm and to 9 pm. After visiting minimum of five villages, Yatra will reach Samvad Kendra, a place of interaction with people.

The saints on reaching villages will organise satsang, tie Raksha Sutra on the wrists of people and will apply tilak on their forehead. The Yatra will end with mass feast.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated organisers of Sneh Yatra and hoped that it would disseminate the message of communal harmony.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)