 Bhopal: Month On, No Headway In Ratibad Family Suicide Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Month On, No Headway In Ratibad Family Suicide Case

Bhopal: Month On, No Headway In Ratibad Family Suicide Case

Online loan gang kingpin still out of police reach

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over a month has passed since a private company employee residing in Ratibad, Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38) ended his life along with his wife and two kids, owing to harassment by online loan sharks. The five-member SIT team constituted to probe the case had on July 28 arrested and accused Mohamamd Khalid, to whose bank account Vishwakarma used to transfer funds. The kingpin of the gang however, is still at large, and the police have been unsuccessful in busting the gang even after a month.

The SIT had sent the laptop, cell phone and other devices owned by Vishwakarma to the cyber forensic laboratory for detailed probe, but the inferences of the report have still not been shared by the police, which conclude that investigations in the case seem to be hitting a dead end.

When the additional deputy commissioner of Zone-1 of the city, Shashank Singh was contacted on the matter, he said that one accused (Khalid) had been arrested from Jaipur and a few of his accomplices are also under the lens. He, however, did not reveal the number of scammers, saying that the details would be shared with the media once the arrests are made.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Read Also
Indore: Dirty Linens & Absent Staff At MY Hosp Catch Div Commissioner's Eyes During Surprise...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 7% Deficit Rainfall In State

MP: 7% Deficit Rainfall In State

Bhopal: PM To Make Three Trips Before Implementation Of Model Code Of Conduct

Bhopal: PM To Make Three Trips Before Implementation Of Model Code Of Conduct

MLAs From 4 States To Get Responsibility For Assembly Seats In MP

MLAs From 4 States To Get Responsibility For Assembly Seats In MP

MP: Students Write With Two Hands Simultaneously In Two Different Languages In Singrauli

MP: Students Write With Two Hands Simultaneously In Two Different Languages In Singrauli

Bhopal: BJP Leaders Discuss State Poll Plan In Presence Of Modi, Shah In Delhi

Bhopal: BJP Leaders Discuss State Poll Plan In Presence Of Modi, Shah In Delhi