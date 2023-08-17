Bhopal: Month On, No Headway In Ratibad Family Suicide Case

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over a month has passed since a private company employee residing in Ratibad, Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38) ended his life along with his wife and two kids, owing to harassment by online loan sharks. The five-member SIT team constituted to probe the case had on July 28 arrested and accused Mohamamd Khalid, to whose bank account Vishwakarma used to transfer funds. The kingpin of the gang however, is still at large, and the police have been unsuccessful in busting the gang even after a month.

The SIT had sent the laptop, cell phone and other devices owned by Vishwakarma to the cyber forensic laboratory for detailed probe, but the inferences of the report have still not been shared by the police, which conclude that investigations in the case seem to be hitting a dead end.

When the additional deputy commissioner of Zone-1 of the city, Shashank Singh was contacted on the matter, he said that one accused (Khalid) had been arrested from Jaipur and a few of his accomplices are also under the lens. He, however, did not reveal the number of scammers, saying that the details would be shared with the media once the arrests are made.