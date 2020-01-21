Bhopal: SMC heads to take oath for betterment of schools

BHOPAL: Heads of all School Management Committees (SMC) will take oath of responsibility and work for betterment of schools- for the first time- in history of formation of the SMCs. Oath ceremony will take place on January 25, across the state.

School education department (SED) has decided to strengthen the bond between common people and the schools. To do this, it has decided to inculcate sense of responsibility on heads of School Management Committees (SMC). These heads besides other members will remain present in the function that will be held on January 25 in school campuses.

A message from the school education minister Prabhuram Choudhary will also be read on the occasion. Oath will be administered by the principal of the school or the local public representative. “Once put under oath, the SMC head will realize the expectation public, people and students have from him. This will also develop a sense of responsibility in them,” said official privy to the plan.

The programme that will be held a day before the Republic Day, will also be celebrated in a grand manner. Efforts are on to hold the programme at one time in all schools- as done during Surya Namaskar.

SED has started giving more roles to the SMCs and engaging them on most of the activities. They also play pivotal role in organizing the parent- teachers meet. SMCs have also been assigned role in developing the schools. School Management Committee aims to involve communities to take an active role in the planning, implementation and monitoring of developmental programmes for the school.