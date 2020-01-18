Indore: Now, women SHG to sell products on Flipkart

Indore: Women members of self-help groups would be able to sell their products on Flipkart as a pact has been signed by urban administration department with the e-commerce company.

This information was given during a divisional level orientation programme at Indore Municipal Corporation’s council hall on Saturday.

Under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, many products are made by women of self-help groups formed to strengthen the livelihood of women in urban bodies, but there is no marketing strategy to sell these products.

“But now the tie up with online marketing company Flipkart has been made by the urban administration and their products will be sold on their platform,” said state mission manager Urvashi Kalra.

IMC deputy commissioner Nitendra Sharma, who is also incharge of Samagra Samajik Suraksha Mission, stated that a warehouse would be built were products of SHG members would be kept.

Skill City Mission Manager Nikhil Kulmi moderated a group discussion on the quality, cost, profit analysis of the products.

In the programme, city mission managers and group members from Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Dhar, Jhabua, Burhanpur, Pithampur had brought their own products. These products have been prepared using by local materials.