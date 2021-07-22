Bhopal: Smart meters give a benefit of Rs 2.59 cr to consumers

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company said that it gave a rebate of Rs 2.59 crore on power factor to consumers.

West Discom claimed that electricity consumers are also benefiting from the smart meter scheme.

Smart meters running on the radio-frequency system automatically calculate the power factor. Rebate of Re 1 per unit is available on power factor above 0.85. So far, the power company has given power factor rebate of Rs 2.59 crore to consumers with smart meters on 1.22 lakh bills.

The power factor is recorded in the calculation after the ideal use of power equipment and the electrical fittings of any factory and other buildings are proper.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar, said that maximum number of consumers are getting benefitted from the power factor in Indore. Discounts are being provided to thousands of consumers every month. In Ratlam, Ujjain, Mhow and Khargone also, the benefit of power factor is being given to the consumers having smart meters installed at their houses.