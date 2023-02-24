Bhopal: Six bureaucrats fall into Lokayukta dragnet in Madhya Pradesh

The special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta registered cases against the officer and was waiting to present a charge-sheet after getting the government’s nod. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): More than five years have passed since Lokayukta sought approval for prosecuting three bureaucrats, but the government has yet to take action on Lokayukta’s plea.

The officers, against whom approval for prosecution is pending, include a retired IAS officer Ramesh Thete, retired IAS officer Akhilesh Kumar and an IFS officer, Ram Das Mahela. More than 25 cases are pending for approval.

Three IPS officers – Mayank Jain, Anita Malviya and Sanjay Choudhary – have also fallen into the Lokayukta dragnet.

An investigation into their cases is going on, and once the probe is over, the Lokayukta police will seek government’s approval to present the case before the court.

Director General of Lokayukta, Yogesh Choudhary, has said his office sends letters to the government every three months, seeking approval for prosecution of officers.

The state government has given approval for prosecution in hundreds of cases, and it is hoped the Lokayukta will soon get nod for the pending cases, too, Choudhary said.

Cases pending since 2017: Many cases have been pending for approval since 2017. The cases are against the manager of Canara Bank Yogesh Parwani, school principal Dinesh Kumar Khandelwal, lecturer Mukesh Kumar Solanki posted in Sarangpur Rajgarh district.

Similarly, cases are pending against Aniruddh Nagar assistant grade-II Astha district Sehore, joint director of farmers’ welfare department Bhopal Uttam Singh Jadon, accountant posted to Barna irrigation project in Raisen district, Gramin Bank manager Silari of Raisen district, revenue inspector Ankit Mishra, Mishrilal Agarwal, accountant Sajid Ali of CHC Sanchi in Raisen district, assistant director of farmers welfare department Ramesh Kumar Akhende in Harda district. There are many more such cases.

Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 17A big hurdle: The agency will face another hurdle in probing the cases. The Lokayukta has to obtain permission from the state government required under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the Act, investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant in the discharge of his official functions can be done without obtaining prior permission of the government.