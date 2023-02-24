Bhopal: CBI court convicts impersonator, candidate in Vyapam police recruitment examination scam

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special CBI court in Gwalior has convicted an impersonator and a candidate of committing fraud in Vyapam police recruitment test-2012, said the officials on Friday.

The CBI Special Judge issued order for four years of rigorous imprisonment to impersonator Ajay Pratap Singh and candidate Narottam Singh Dhakar. A fine of Rs 8,100 against each has also been imposed.

The CBI had registered a case on December 15, 2015, following orders of Supreme Court and had taken up investigation of the case. Earlier, Purani Chawani police station in Gwalior, had registered the case against Ajay Pratap Singh and Narottam Dhakar.

Examination centre superintendent had told police that at impersonator Ajay Pratap Singh appeared in the examination in place of actual candidate Narottam Dhakar. On questioning, Ajay Pratap Singh accepted that he took the exam on behalf of Dhakar.

During investigation, it was revealed that the impersonator was arranged by two middlemen to appear in the test for the actual candidate. Expert opinion on handwriting and thumb impression also established that impersonator appeared in place of actual candidate Narottam Singh Dhakar.

After investigation, CBI filed supplementary charge sheet against both accused and also two middlemen at the court in Gwalior on November 9, 2016.