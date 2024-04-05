Bhopal: SIT Grills Suspects In RGPV Financial Irregularities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is interrogating some suspected persons in connection with the financial irregularity to the tune of Rs 19.48 crore at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV).

In the meantime, key accused of the case, including former vice-chancellor prof Sunil Kumar, former registrar RS Rajput and former finance controller Rishikesh Verma are far from the grip of the police.

The members of SIT are trying hard to get information about the whereabouts of the absconding accused. So far, the SIT is unaware that the main accused Kumar and Rajput are in India or have fled the country.

A member of the SIT told Free Press that some suspected persons are being grilled in connection with the incident. Refusing to divulge the number of persons being interrogated, this officer said that efforts are also being made to gather information about the Dalit Sangh which has been named as one of the beneficiaries in the case.

The SIT is also amassing the documents to make a water-tight case against the accused.

SIT seeks immigration dept help

The SIT has written a letter to the immigration department to know whether the main accused have fled the country or not. The response from the immigration department is awaited. There is a possibility that Rajput could have managed to reach Australia.

ABVP submits memorandum to ministers

Dejected over the failure of the police to arrest the main accused, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members met various elected representatives and submitted a memorandum to them, requesting them to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused. They handed over the memorandum to minister Vishvas Sarang, MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani and MLA Rameshwar Sharma.