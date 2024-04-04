 Bhopal: SIT Expands To Four States To Nab Accused Ex-Officers In ₹19 Crore RGPV 'Scam'
The three accused-- ex VC Sunil Kumar, ex-Registrar Rajput and ex-Finance Controller Verma fled the city after a case was filed against them at Gandhi Nagar police station of Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior police officers are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation in connection with Rs 19 crore financial irregularities committed at Bhopal's famous Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV).

article-image

The Special Investigation Team is struggling to locate the absconding accused former Vice Chancellor Sunil Kumar, former Registrar RS Rajput and former Finance Controller Rishikesh Verma. The cops strongly believe that all three accused have escaped out of Madhya Pradesh and are possibly hiding in some other states.

article-image

The police teams are currently searching them in four states, however, the officials did not disclose the names of the states to maintain secrecy. As a 'look out' notice has been issued against the accused and a cash reward has been also declared, investigating officers are hopeful that the accused will be in their net soon.

article-image

In the meantime, the committee formed by the state government to conduct a comprehensive probe against the financial irregularities of RGPV is yet to hold a formal meeting to chalk out the investigation points. The reason for the delay in meeting is the absence of a financial expert in the team.

Members of the committee are waiting for the government to appoint a finance specialist so that they can commence the investigation.  

