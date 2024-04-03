 Bhopal Power Cut April 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Crystal Green, Campion School, Bhel Nagar & More; Check Full List Below
Bhopal Power Cut April 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Crystal Green, Campion School, Bhel Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

The power disruptions are neccessary for the maintainance work going on in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Bhopal on Tuesday. Power in Bhopal city will be cut for 2 to 5 hours in different areas on April 4. The power disruptions are neccessary for the maintainance work going on in the city.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Prakash Nagar, Indralok, Bhel Nagar, Basant Nagar, Bharat Azad Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Raghunath Nagar, Neeraj Nagar, Rohit Nagar, Sai Aecade and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Bawadiya Kalan, Saumitra Vihar, Varun Society and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Bhopal Town, Crystal Green and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Rishi Puram, Vaibhav Vihar, Deep Nagar , Indus and nearest area.

Time: 10:30 Am to 12:30 Pm

Area: Suvidha vihar, Garden State, Aditya Avenue,State henger, deepfarm and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Devani Patti, Campion School and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Shirdipuram, Bhoomika Residency, Beema Kunj and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

It is recommended that Bhopal locals get ready for a brief power outage on April 1. Residents should use this time to make the necessary preparations so they can deal with the brief interruption in power supply during the designated hours.

Residents can get help by getting in touch with the local electrical authority if they have any questions or concerns about the schedule for power outages.

