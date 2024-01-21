Bhopal: Shrileela Samaroh Begins With ‘Mahadev Leela’ To Mark Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day ‘Shrileela Samaroh’ began with dance drama ‘Mahadev Leela’ at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Saturday evening. The Culture Department organised the event to mark the consecration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22.

Mahadev Leela was presented under the direction of Shirish Rajpurohit from Ujjain. It is told in Mahadev Leela Natya that if we look at Tulsi's mind, then the first narrator is Mahadev himself, who is narrating the story of Lord Ram to Mother Bhagwati.

FP Photo

FP Photo

It was further shown that a demon named Tripurasura had taken over the heaven to harass the gods, everyone was troubled by his atrocities. In such a situation, everyone wanted to get relief from their terror.

FP Photo

Lord Shiva was worshipped and then he killed Tripurasura. In the same sequence, the story of Samudra Manthan was shown, in which poison appears due to the churning of the ocean, and to drink it, Lord Shiva is remembered.

‘Shri Hanuman Leela’ will be staged under the direction of Chandramadhav Barik on Sunday from 7pm.