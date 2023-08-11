 Bhopal: Showroom Operator Sells Bike To Man In Cash, Get It Financed Too
Bhopal: Showroom Operator Sells Bike To Man In Cash, Get It Financed Too

The Gautam Nagar police have registered a case against the operator of a bike showroom for selling a bike to a man and also getting the same vehicle financed in the name of another person.

Friday, August 11, 2023
article-image
Representative Image

Gautam Nagar police station house officer (SHO), Zaheer Khan said that the complainant Arvind (32), a resident of Ichhawar in Sehore had purchased a bike from the Surjeet Bajaj showroom located in Berasia area in March 2016.

The man had made the complete payment in cash to the showroom operator Deepak Nanwani.

A few days ago, while he was riding his bike in Indore, the employees of a finance company stopped him saying that they would seize his bike.

It came to fore that the showroom operator Nanwani had financed the vehicle on someone else’s name, and the person had defaulted on paying Rs 56,000 over which the action of seizing the bike was being carried out.

Arvind approached the Gautam Nagar police in July 2023 and narrated the entire incident to them. After probing the case, the cops have registered a case against the accused showroom operator named Deepak Nanwani under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

