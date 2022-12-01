Bhopal: Shooting Academy’s coach receives Dronacharya Award 

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy’s coach, Olympian Suma Siddharth Shirur, was conferred the Dronacharya Award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Dronacahrya Award, 2022, on Suma Siddharth Shirur for her achievements in para-shooting coaching. She has trained many outstanding shooting players, including Avani Lekhara, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Olympian Shirur started training the shooters at the MP State Academy in 2018. She told the Free Press that it has been about five years since she had been at the academy. I've enjoyed every minute of training the shooters here because we start from scratch. All the shooters here are selected from every nook and cranny of Madhya Pradesh on the basis of talent hunts.

