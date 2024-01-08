Bhopal: Shivohum Portrays Life Of 8th-Century Vedic Scholar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A play, Shivohum, centred on the life of 8th-century Vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya, was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Monday evening. Directed by Sanjay Mehta, the play highlights the life of Shankaracharya whose works present a harmonising reading of Shastras, synthesising Advaita Vedanta teachings of his time. It showcased his life from birth to Samadhi.

Written by Satish Dave and Sanjay Mehta, it was presented by Rangshrish Theatre Group, Bhopal. Mohammed Faizan and Prem Prakash Ashthana as narrators, Rupesh Tiwari as Shivguru, Atharva Rai as child Shankar were in lead roles. This was the 10th show of the play. Kamal Jain designed its light whereas music was given by Amod Krishna Bhatt, make-up was by Seema More and costumes by Mohammed Faizan.

Bhopal: MLA Pateriya Admitted To Pvt Hospital, Kin Want Him To Be Shifted To New Delhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Brij Bihari Pateriya has been admitted to a private hospital here following a stomach infection, said the family members here on Monday. MLA Gopal Bhargava reached the hospital and met the ailing legislator of Deori constituency.

The kin of Pateriya said the MLA was brought to Bhopal and admitted to a private hospital. The doctors have assured that the MLA’s condition is stable and he would recover soon, but the family members want him to be shifted to Medanta in New Delhi New for further treatment.