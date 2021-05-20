Bhopal: SHG women play a key role in combating corona

BHOPAL: The village women are playing a major role in battling corona. They are manufacturing soaps, sanitisers and masks for village panchayats, besides running awareness campaigns. Their products are used in Covid centres in villages and also in Bhopal.

These women were once trained by the government under State rural livelihood mission (SRLM) and they were provided financial help for running their livelihoods.

Now, 31,000 such women are part of self-help groups in 417 villages of Bhopal. Out of them, 200 women are working to manufacture soaps, sanitisers and masks.

The soaps manufactured by them are supplied to the Covid Care Centres in village panchayats where labourers who have returned from metro cities are staying.

So far these women have supplied 4,000 soaps and 30 litres of sanitisers in different centres.