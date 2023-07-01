Bhopal: Servant Flees With Rs 65 K Given For Grocery Purchase | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have registered a case against a man for fleeing with Rs 65,000 given to him by his employer for purchasing grocery items in TT Nagar, the police said.

According to TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi, complainant Ashok Thakur runs a grocery store in TT Nagar. On Friday, he gave Rs 65,000 to his servant and loading autorickshaw driver Vishal for purchasing grocery in bulk and bring it to his shop. Vishal took the amount and left.

When he did not return, Thakur tried contacting him. Vishal switched off his cell phone and did not respond. On Friday late night, Thakur approached TT Nagar police and lodged a complaint against accused. The police have registered a case and have begun investigation, SHO Raghuwanshi said.