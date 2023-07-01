 Bhopal: Servant Flees With Rs 65 K Given For Grocery Purchase
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Servant Flees With Rs 65 K Given For Grocery Purchase

Bhopal: Servant Flees With Rs 65 K Given For Grocery Purchase

According to TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi, complainant Ashok Thakur runs a grocery store in TT Nagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Servant Flees With Rs 65 K Given For Grocery Purchase | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have registered a case against a man for fleeing with Rs 65,000 given to him by his employer for purchasing grocery items in TT Nagar, the police said.

According to TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi, complainant Ashok Thakur runs a grocery store in TT Nagar. On Friday, he gave Rs 65,000 to his servant and loading autorickshaw driver Vishal for purchasing grocery in bulk and bring it to his shop. Vishal took the amount and left.

When he did not return, Thakur tried contacting him. Vishal switched off his cell phone and did not respond. On Friday late night, Thakur approached TT Nagar police and lodged a complaint against accused. The police have registered a case and have begun investigation, SHO Raghuwanshi said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Government To Teach German, Japanese Languages To Students
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Allow ASPs To Wear SP-Rank Badge On Uniform, Demands SPS

Bhopal: Allow ASPs To Wear SP-Rank Badge On Uniform, Demands SPS

Bhopal: ‘Climate Change Affecting Vegetation, Outdoor Activities In Our Country’

Bhopal: ‘Climate Change Affecting Vegetation, Outdoor Activities In Our Country’

Bhopal: Debadatta Chand Takes Charge As Bank Of Baroda MD & CEO

Bhopal: Debadatta Chand Takes Charge As Bank Of Baroda MD & CEO

Bhopal: Servant Flees With Rs 65 K Given For Grocery Purchase

Bhopal: Servant Flees With Rs 65 K Given For Grocery Purchase

Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby

Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby