 Bhopal: Government To Teach German, Japanese Languages To Students
The state government has decided to teach German and Japanese languages to students along with other basic courses.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to teach German and Japanese languages to students along with other basic courses. The certificate course in German and Japanese will help students in getting jobs abroad.

This follows announcement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Youth Mahapanchayat (on March 23) that basic advance course would be started for students in which they would learn different languages.

The IGNOU centres offering certificate course in German and Japanese will be opened at every district headquarter. When contacted, IGNOU’s Deputy Director Dr Ansuman Upadhyay said IGNOU was having 37 centres in different colleges of the state.

With the recent decision of the higher education department, the number of centres is likely to increase. Talking about the certificate courses to be started in German and Japanese languages, he said courses would be taught virtually. Online and audio content will be circulated. He said that IGNOU was conducting teaching activities in Africa, Guinea too.

