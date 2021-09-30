Bhopal: Security guard shoots his supervisor to death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard shot his supervisor to death following an altercation over duty in Bhopal on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rajkumar Thakur, 50, was working as a supervisor with Sarvoday Security Agency.

The security agency has a contractor security of Nirman Sadan that is situated at Arera Hills in MP Nagar.

According to eyewitnesses, Thakur reached office around 9.30 AM. He summoned security Mahendra Tiwari, a retired army man, as Thakur had reportedly received complaints that the latter was not discharging his duty properly.

This led to an altercation between the two. The altercation turned ugly when Tiwari opened fire at Thakur.

Thakur, who sustained bullet injuries on his stomach and chest, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police have detained the accused security guard and are interrogating him.

