Bhopal: Secrets of rape accused Pyare Miyan lie in CDR, CCTV footage

BHOPAL: The arrest of Pyare Miyan who is involved in many shady deals in the garb of running a newspaper may blow the lid off the activities of many big fishes.

The police have laid their hands on CDR and CCTV footage of Pyare Miyan. It can reveal the names of many prominent people who have links with the crook.

According to sources, efforts are on to put a lid on many facts concerned with Pyare Miyan episode.

The police are, however, focusing on Pyare and his cohorts as the names of those who sexually exploited several minor girls have not been disclosed.

According to sources in the state capital, Pyare has 15 dwellings other than the farmhouse on Raisen Road. He also grabbed some properties.

Residents in the area were so scared of him that they could not muster courage to report anything about him to the police. Even if some of them tried, nobody listened to their complaints as Pyare had links with many biggies in the city.