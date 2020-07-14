Bhopal: Foreign liquor worth Rs 5 lakh seized from Pyare Miyan’s flat, lookout notice issued, SIT constituted

BHOPAL: Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 5 lakh has been seized from Ansal Apartment flat owned by Pyare Miyan, the main accused in minor rape case. He is still on the run. Police have recovered sambar horns from his flat. A case has been registered under Sections 2, 9 , 39, 49b of Wild Life Act against Miyan who had also set up a dance bar in his flat at Ansal Apartment. He owned several dance bars in the city. The district administration has a long list of such flats, which were used for dance bars.

The district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation had dismantled his properties with JCB machines on Tuesday which included a marriage hall in Ginnori. He has been booked under Sections 366 (a) (procuring minor girls), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 120 b (criminal conspiracy) and Sections 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Bhopal police found six girls, including four minors, in a suspicious condition on the road from Bhadbhada to Ratibad on Sunday morning. The girls alleged that Miyan used to ask them to dance at parties and also exploited them sexually at his flat. The girls had gathered late on Saturday night at Miyan’s flat and he allegedly exploited two of them after offering them food and drinks. All girls live in Idgah Hills and were returning from Vishnu Height Apartment where Miyan owns a flat.

Shymla Hills SHO Tarun Bhatti said foreign liquor worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered from Ansal Apartment’s flat owned by Pyare Miyan. Jahangirabad Tehsildar Devendra Chaudhary said administration has dismantled another building of Pyare Miyan. If needed, it will be detonated on Wednesday. “We are collecting information about his properties in Bhopal,” he said.

Police on Tuesday issued lookout notice against Pyare Miyan, who is wanted in connection with alleged rape of a minor. A Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by DSP Himali Soni has been constituted to look into the alleged rape case. CSP TT Nagar, SHOs of six police stations—Shahpura, TT Nagar, Shymla Hills, Ratibad, Koh-eFiza and Mahila Thana too have been included in the SIT ASP Rajat Saklecha said, “ Lookout notice has been issued against Miyan who is on the run.

Shahpura police on Tuesday has arrested Miyan’s driver Anas after another minor lodged a rape complaint in Koh-Fiza police station.” The officer said that police have recovered a pen drive from Miyan’s place but its data is yet to be retrieved.