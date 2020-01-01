Bhopal: Secretariat women workers & daughters to learn prevention of crime against women

BHOPAL: State Secretariat Employees Union has come forward with a unique initiative, making women staffers and their daughters aware of crime against women along with ways of its prevention.

Mantralayeen employees union is organising awareness and training camp for the women staff working at state secretariat. Not only this, daughters of the employees have also been included in the programme and are invited to attend the camp.

The training camp will be held on January 3 at Sardar Patel Park near the state secretariat from 12 noon to 2pm.

‘The camp has been kept at lunch time so that it witnesses maximum participation of women employees and their daughters,’ said Sudhir Nayak, president of Secretariat Employees Union.

Explaining about the programme, Nayak said that considering crime against women, it was decided to inform and educate the women employees along with their kin.

Police officials would provide tips on self-defense during critical moments. They will also inform them about mobile applications that could enhance their knowledge about self defense. Moreover, demonstration of self-defense instruments and information on where to get these instruments will also be provided in this camp.

A woman police official will also brief them about precautions to be taken by women at risky places and situations besides telling them what to do in such situation.