Bhopal: Scindia meeting CM to rehabilitate supporters, talks may be held on cabinet expansion

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia are going hold meeting for the first time after the by-elections on Monday.

The meeting between Chouhan and Scindia was scheduled for November 18. But because of the passing away of a relative of Chouhan, it was postponed.

Scindia plans to discuss about the rehabilitation of his supporters. Imarti Devi and Giriraj Dandotia, close aides of Scindia, have lost the by-elections.

Scindia wants to give ministerial status to these politicians ministerial by getting them appointed to corporations.

The proposed cabinet expansion is being put off. Two other close aides of Scindia, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput, had to resign from the ministry because of delay in by-elections.

Apart from these two legislators, Scindia wants that his other supporters should be inducted into the cabinet. According to sources, he has some other work which he wants to discuss with the Chief Minister.

Both Scindia and Chouhan may attend a wedding ceremony together in the house of union minister Prahlad Patel.