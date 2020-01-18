Bhopal: SAS & non-SAS officials lobbying for IAS-cadre

BHOPAL: A tug-of-war is on between the officials of the state administrative services and those of the non-state administrative services for getting IAS-cadre.

According to sources, 18 officers will be given IAS-cadre this year, so the non-IAS officials are pulling out all the stops to get that cadre.

Sources further said out of 18 posts of IAS- cadre, four will be given to non-SAS officials, and the file was sent to Chief Minister Kamal Nath who has yet to take a decision on it.

SAS officers are trying to convince the government that non-SAS officials should not be given any post.

In 2015, non-SAS officers were given four posts of IAS cadre for the last time. After that, such posts were not given to this cadre.

SAS officers said since giving IAS-cadre to non-SAS officials has almost been stopped, there is no reason for giving those posts to them.

Nevertheless, percentage of direct appointment of IAS officers, that of promotion to SAS officers to IAS cadre and that of selection of non-SAS officers to the IAS cadre has been fixed.

So the non-SAS officers cited the above example and demanded IAS cadre.

Sources said the Chief Minister would take a decision on the issue after his foreign tour.

It is, however, difficult to say whether pressure from the SAS officers will allow the government to give IAS cadre to non-SAS officers this time, too.