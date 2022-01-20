Bhopal: Sai Gopal Club, Nadeem XI enter semis in MLA Cup tennis ball cricket tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sai Gopal Pandey Club and Nadeem XI won matches and entered the semi-finals of the MLA Cup Tennis Ball Cricket Championship being held at Babulal Gaur Dussehra and Sports Ground in Barkheda, said organisers on Wednesday.

Playing first, Sai Gopal Pandey Club scored 104 for 9 against Devang XI. Neeraj who came to bat on number nine, contributed 30, Javedan made 22 and Rohit played an innings of 18 runs.

For Devang XI, Vijay took 5 and Mona took 2 wickets. Playing counter-innings, Devang XI could only score 70 runs losing 8 wickets facing the tight bowling and fielding of Sai Gopal Pandey Club. Kishan contributed 10 runs. Asif, Javed and Nikki took 2 wickets each to win the match.

In another quarter-final match, Nadeem XI defeated title contender Sagir Tariq's XI by 7 wickets to enter semi-finals. Playing first, Sagir Tariq XI put up a score of 113 runs for 6 wickets. Azim contributed 51 and Babua made 21. Chasing the target, Nadeem XI won the match with 6 balls to spare. Opening batsman Ghanshyam played an explosive unbeaten 64 studded with 7 sixes. Vishal contributed 24 runs.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:34 AM IST