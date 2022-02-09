Bhopal: Rs 2141 cr to be spent on Acharya Shankar’s statue and museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet gave its nod in principle on Wednesday to spend Rs 2141.85 crore on Acharya Shankar statue and museum based on his life and philosophy of adaivatvad propounded by him, said home minister Narottam Mishra.

Briefing journalists about the decisions taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the minister said the amount will be spent in phases on the 108-foot high statue and the museum.

The statue and museum as decided by the government earlier will come up at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district.

The minister said the state cabinet gave its nod to new mining policy which aimed at curbing illegal mining and making more stringent the punishment on illegal mining.

He said a 52-bed hospital with all modern facilities will be set up in Bhopal for police personnel.

He said a programme on crop insurance schemes would be held across the state.

