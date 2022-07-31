Bhopal: Robbery at newly elected sarpanch house

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around half a dozen robbers broke into the house of newly elected sarpanch of Bilkhria village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and made away with cash and valuables worth Rs 1.60 lakh, said the police on Sunday.

SDOP Santosh Kumar Shukla said that they got information on Sunday morning that more than four people had entered into the house of Mishrilal Gurjar. His son Ravi Gurjar was alone at home when the incident took place. The other family members were staying at another house situated in the locality.

The complainant told the police that at around 2 am, he heard someone breaking the door. Soon a few people entered the house. When he resisted them, one of the men put a cloth with some chemical on it on his nose and he became unconscious. When he gained senses, he raised the alarm. By the time all the robbers had fled. The family later called the police. The robbers had taken away cash and the jewellery worth Rs 1.60 lakh from the house.

The police have registered the case under section 458,382 and 34 of IPC and have launched the manhunt to arrest the accused of the case.