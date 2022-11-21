e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Research on Ayurvedic treatment of sickle cell disease

Bhopal: Research on Ayurvedic treatment of sickle cell disease

AIIMS receives Rs 90.58 lakh from AYUSH ministry

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has received a grant of Rs 90.58 lakh from the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic sciences under Ministry of AYUSH to conduct research on Ayurvedic treatment of sickle cell disease. Regional Ayurveda Research Institute, Gwalior, will also coordinate in research work. Prof Dr Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS in Bhopal, said AIIMS was already working on sickle cell disease and the research would further help in treatment of this disease. Sickle cell disease is mostly found in central India. If the results of this project will be favourable, then a safe parallel treatment through Ayurveda will prove effective.

Read Also
Bhopal: Police return empty-handed as two women accused in extortion case flee
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Lakhs turn up to listen to scholars’ teachings, religious gathering to conclude today with...

Bhopal: Lakhs turn up to listen to scholars’ teachings, religious gathering to conclude today with...

Bhopal: Man posing as army officer arrested

Bhopal: Man posing as army officer arrested

Bhopal: IAS appointment in medical colleges

Bhopal: IAS appointment in medical colleges

Bhopal: Create public awareness against depression: CM

Bhopal: Create public awareness against depression: CM

Bhopal: Migratory birds begin to arrive in the city

Bhopal: Migratory birds begin to arrive in the city