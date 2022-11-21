Bhopal: Research on Ayurvedic treatment of sickle cell disease

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has received a grant of Rs 90.58 lakh from the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic sciences under Ministry of AYUSH to conduct research on Ayurvedic treatment of sickle cell disease. Regional Ayurveda Research Institute, Gwalior, will also coordinate in research work. Prof Dr Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS in Bhopal, said AIIMS was already working on sickle cell disease and the research would further help in treatment of this disease. Sickle cell disease is mostly found in central India. If the results of this project will be favourable, then a safe parallel treatment through Ayurveda will prove effective.