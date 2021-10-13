Bhopal: Rejected teachers stage sit-in at BJP office, demand joining letters

BHOPAL: Over a dozen teachers selected earlier to teach in government schools took local BJP leaders by surprise on Wednesday as they entered the state BJP office and staged a sit-in its premises. The premises were vacated by the police later.

Over 1,500 teachers who had obtained dual degrees were selected as government school teachers. They were rejected later by school education department. These candidates met the school education minister and other officials of school education department but their efforts yielded no results.

As the news of sit-in by teachers at BJP headquarters reached state president VD Sharma, he talked with their representatives and assured help.

They, however, decided not to leave BJP office without concrete assurance. About half-an-hour later, police arrived and got the premises vacated.

One of the protesters Brijlal said that they had met school education minister Inder Singh Parmar and department officials. They keep giving assurance but nothing has happened till date.

“The advertisement for teacher recruitment was given in 2018, which asked for post graduation degree and BEd. It did not mention about dual degree in the advertisement. In 2020, this condition was added, which is wrong and unjust,” said Brijlal.

The rules in 2018 advertisement did not mention that private and regular degrees could not be obtained in the same year. The protestors did BEd as regular candidate and finished post graduation as private candidates.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 08:05 PM IST