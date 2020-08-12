Mumbai: Teacher booked for leaking paper held after pre-arrest bail rejected

The Azad Maidan police have arrested A 41-year-old assistant drawing teacher of a Chembur school for allegedly leaking Elementary and Intermediate question papers which led to the cancellation of the exams.

The accused identified as Amit Pore was arrested on Monday after his Anticipatory Bail Application (ABA) was rejected by the Sessions Court and the Bombay High Court. According to the police, Pore surrendered before the Esplanade court on Monday after which he was sent to police custody.

Recently the Azad Maidan Police had registered an offence against three people including Pore and Gangadhar Sawant, both school teachers for allegedly leaking exam papers.

According to the police, the Elementary and Intermediate (drawing) exams were cancelled few days before the exams after five question papers were leaked on Whatsapp. The exams were to be held from September 26-29 last year. Following the leak, an investigation had been called into the leak and the State's Art Directorate called back the papers that had already been dispatched to the exam centres.

During the recall process, the exam controller found eight of the 22 packets given to the Chembur school to have been unsealed. Accordingly, the exam controller submitted a report saying that a leak had indeed taken place at the Chembur school.

The exam controller then submitted a written application to the Azad Maidan police station accusing Pore and Sawant responsible for the leak.

In July Azad Maidan police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of criminal breach of trust (406) and under the Information Technology Act against three accused. The other two accused are still at large, said a police officer.