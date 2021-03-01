Bhopal: Recent spiral of corona infections is the ‘third wave’, warn experts

Bhopal: Medical experts have termed the increasing spiral of corona infections the ‘third wave,’ so, they have advised people that vaccination is the only way to check it. Six states are contributing to more than 80 per cent of the corona infection growth currently. The situation in Madhya Pradesh is comparatively much better, while the condition in other states, such as Maharashtra, is the worst. So, doctors have suggested strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The experts clarified that India is nowhere near achieving herd immunity and people should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing and hand hygiene to keep safe from getting infected.

Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD, medicines and pulmonary, Gandhi Medical College, says, “It’s true that it’s the third wave. However, Madhya Pradesh has a much slower rate of transmissions compared to that in other states. But vaccination is the only way to check it.”

Medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia says, “The corona infection speed is increasing in some of the states. However, in Madhya Pradesh, the situation is relatively much better. However, people should be cautious regarding adherence to Covid-19 protocols.”

Earlier, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) director-general Shekhar C Mande warned that the Covid-19 crisis was far from over and allowing a “third wave” to take firm hold by lowering our guard is fraught with grave consequences. Also, continued collaboration across institutions was necessary to come out of the current situation, as well as to ward off catastrophic situations arising out of climate change and over-dependence on fossil fuels, which had the potential to wipe out the entire humanity, he said.