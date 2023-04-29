Bhopal: Rape survivor jumps off bike of accused to escape abduction

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman who was raped by a therapist jumped off his bike when the accused tried abducting her after committing the crime on Friday, Kolar police said. The woman is a nurse who hails from Damoh, police added.

Investigating officer (IO) Laxmi Patel said that the 24-year-old woman had come in contact with therapist Narendra Patel, a resident of Bhopal, a month back. The duo began chatting and exchanged phone numbers. On Friday, Patel called her and expressed desire to meet her.

She first refused but then agreed to meet him at 11 pm. She went along with her friend to see her, from where Patel took her to ISBT on the pretext of buying her ice cream.

After duo had ice cream, Patel told her that he would drop her to her room on his bike. He took the woman to a deserted location and allegedly outraged her modesty while threatening her with dire consequences.

After this, he tried abducting the woman and intended to take her to his room in the city. The woman jumped off from the moving bike following which she sustained several injuries. The case was reported to Kolar police station who swung into action and arrested Patel. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.