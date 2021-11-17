Bhopal: Rangoli, posters, origami, snake ladder games on child rights

BHOPAL: Children are the future of the country and the main goal is to make them aware, says director of ChildLine, Bhopal, Archana Sahai

She was speaking in an event ‘Bal Mela,’ at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal on Wednesday.

Sahai said that this programme should spread more and more awareness among the people by Rangoli, posters, origami and snake ladder games on the issues of children.

The museum organised the event in collaboration with Safe City Project associate organisations of UNICEF like Uday, Aarambh, Bachpan, Muskaan, Awaaz and Udayan Care to mark Child Rights Week.

Administrative officer of the museum, Rakesh Bhatt says that Child Rights Week is celebrated from November 14 to 20 and during this the organisations are making efforts to make people aware of conducting different activities with children.

About 150 teenagers took part in the fair. They participated in various activities, based on their own interests. The main attraction of the event was Rangoli and posters by Aarambh Sanstha, origami by Uday Sanstha and other art based activities by Muskaan and Bachpan Sansthan and Awaaz and Udayan Care Sanstha gave awareness messages related to the safety of children to all the people through games like snake ladder, street plays, rope pulling, kabaddi, lemon sack race, Kho-Kho etc. Children's Parliament will be organised under the week-long event .

ALSO READ 15 athletes, 8 coaches from SAI Bhopal get Institutional Awards

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:04 PM IST